Ciryl Gane Explains Why Past Racism He’s Faced Never Bothered Him

Ciryl Gane has never allowed himself to be affected by racism.

Ciryl Gane is something of a renaissance man. He is a superb technical fighter and interim UFC champion only three years into his professional career; he has gone on record in stating he is a terrific basketball player and soccer player who was recruited by scouts as a potential professional; and as it turns out, “Bon Gamin” is also something of an intellectual.

In a recent appearance on Clique TV, Gane was asked directly if he had experienced racism. You can find his response in the video clip below.

Don't let yourself get angered by people and things that are not worth it.



We're better than that. 🙏🏾



Thanks for having me @cliquetv pic.twitter.com/iJxcGW2hZ1 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) December 7, 2021

In the video, Gane states that he has experienced racism, but he never lets it affect him because it is merely a form of foolishness. Furthermore, he has had no desire to become violent when faced with racism due to violence serving no purpose against such foolishness.

Indeed, racism is a mindless, immortal beast that is born from foolishness and can be found anywhere. In fact, at the most recent UFC event, welterweight Belal Muhammad spoke about an experience with a racist fan during his UFC Vegas 45 bout against Stephen Thompson.

Instead of worrying about fools from the past or any others that may emerge in the future, Gane has more meaningful issues to concern his wits with and certainly more significant matters to fight about. He will do just that when he faces UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a few weeks at UFC 270 live on pay-per-view.

