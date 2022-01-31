Shields Says She Wants Cejudo To Teach Her Wrestling, Cejudo Responds

Claressa Shields is hoping former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo can teach her wrestling as she continues to fight in MMA.

Shields is considered arguably the best pound-for-pound women’s boxer in the world, as she’s 11-0 and is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing—WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO simultaneously, in two weight classes. She has had multiple titles in three different weight classes and is undisputed in two.

However, she has been critical about boxing’s pay and how much interest they show in women, so she signed with the PFL to also fight in MMA. However, after winning her debut, she lost her second fight after being outgrappled and is now looking to turn to Cejudo to help her.

“I want Henry Cejudo to show me how to wrestle,” Shields said.

Henry Cejudo Responds To Shields’ Request

Henry Cejudo saw the comments from Shields and seemed interested in taking her up on her offer, which the boxer is happy about.

Let’s go! I’m ready to learn! 💯 https://t.co/MPF6PbMTtK — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) January 30, 2022

“Goats recognize goat. Maaahhhhh,” Cejudo wrote, with Shields responding with “Let’s go! I’m ready to learn!”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Henry Cejudo offer to train Claressa Shields as since retiring from MMA, he has taken up a coaching role at Fight Ready. Cejudo has recruited the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo, Weili Zhang, and Jiří Procházka to Fight Ready and has been coaching all three of them, including being in Figueiredo’s corner at UFC 270.

Cejudo is an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling and was a great wrestler in MMA, which led him to win titles in two different weight classes. His expertise would no doubt help Shields, who was taken down multiple times in both her fights. And in the second fight, wrestling was the reason she lost.

However, if she can learn enough to just keep the fights standing, she will be dangerous, as she has power in her hands and is a phenomenal boxer overall.

Do you think Claressa Shields and Henry Cejudo will train with one another?