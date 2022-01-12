Coach Shares Additional Insight On Jake Paul’s Potential MMA Move

Jake Paul seems intent on transitioning to MMA in the future, and his boxing coach BJ Flores is optimistic about his chances in the cage.

Paul most recently knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch. Leading up to the fight, he hinted at a future move to MMA after he gets a few more boxing fights on his record.

In the meantime, Paul has been calling out some of MMA’s biggest stars, including Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Before his wins over Woodley, he earned a vicious knockout over former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Flores spoke about why Paul could make the move to MMA with relative ease.

“He’s just a well-rounded kid,” Flores said. “If he wants to learn how to kick, if he wants to do an MMA fight, [Paul should] do it 100%.”

“I’ll help any way I can, anywhere possible. Like it’s not about me, it’s about him. If that’s the direction he wants to go, no problem. He’ll be good at anything he does, trust me.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

Jake Paul Has Been In Talks With American Kickboxing Academy

Paul revealed that he’s been in contact with the American Kickboxing Academy, the home of former champions Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, to eventually train MMA. It’s unclear when he’ll begin his planned move to the cage.

Paul has also been a vocal component of the UFC fighter pay issue. He’s poked at UFC president Dana White for underpaying fighters and not giving the roster long-term health care benefits.

Paul has taken the boxing world by storm over the past year, and he has the potential to attract a lot of attention in a possible move to MMA.

How do you think Jake Paul would do in MMA?