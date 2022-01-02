Cody Garbrandt: I’ll Decide When It’s Over, Not Dana, The UFC, Or Fans

Cody Garbrandt is maintaining a positive mindset despite suffering a brutal loss.

Garbrandt suffered a brutal knockout loss at UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2021, getting stopped in the first round by Kai Kara-France. Despite this, the former UFC bantamweight champion recently talked about the future of his career, proclaiming that he still has a lot to give.

“When it’s over, I say it’s over. Not the fans, not Dana, not anybody but me. When I know and I understand that I don’t have it anymore, I don’t have what it takes to push myself and train to be prepared to go out there and give my best shot to win, then I’ll be done,” said Garbrandt on his latest episode of the Rollin With The Homies podcast.

“I can honestly say that, and I have a good support system around me that’ll be like, ‘Look, let’s look at something else.’ But that’s so far down the road. I’m 30 years old, I still have a lot left in the tank to do. We’ll make the corrections, we’ll figure it out.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Garbrandt Struggling Since Title Reign

Garbrandt’s recent loss at UFC 269 continued a long streak of unfortunate results. The former UFC bantamweight champion has only won once in his past five appearances. His sole victory since dropping his belt was an emphatic win in 2020, scoring a walk-off knockout against Raphael Assuncao.

Garbrandt was making his debut at the flyweight class just last month. He made weight for his fight and is still open to competing at that weight class again.

His recent success is in great contrast to earlier years in his career. Garbrandt became a UFC champ in 2017, putting together a stellar performance against Dominick Cruz to take the 135-pound belt.

Garbrandt was undefeated at the time, boasting 11 pro wins when heading into his first title fight.

