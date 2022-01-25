Conor McGregor Owns No. 1 Spot As Highest Endorsed Athlete

In 2021, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor earned more than $150 million through endorsements alone.

McGregor took home the L twice against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in his only two fights of 2021, yet the Irishman still made millions off both bouts.

With fighter pay being a concerning issue in the UFC, some may be astounded to see a fighter pull in so much money without winning a single fight in the year.

But the real shocker is the amount of money Conor accrued outside the Octagon.

From sports betting site DraftKings to his shares in Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, McGregor totaled $158 million before the year ended, according to a report from olbg.com.

Conor McGregor, Photo Credit: Lawrie/Getty Images

The former two-time UFC Champion outearned Roger Federer, one of the greatest Tennis players of all time, who came close at $90 million. He also earned more than Lebron James, winner of three National Basketball Association championships and 4-time NBA MVP, who earned over $90 million less than McGregor.

McGregor is ranked at the top of the list when it comes to making money beyond his profession.

Conor McGregor Is UFC Royalty

Conor McGregor, Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

McGregor’s wins and irreverent persona have brought big money to himself and the UFC.

The OG champ-champ has certainly earned his respect. 19 wins by knockout and becoming the first champion in two weight classes(flyweight and lightweight) is no easy accomplishment. His 2013 UFC debut was a win by round 1 KO/TKO. And his 22 wins include famous names such as Max Holloway, José Aldo, Nate Diaz.

The list of headlining accomplishments is lengthy for the 32-year-old Ireland-born fighter.

There is no question that when it comes to “The Notorious,” the UFC is always listening. Although other lightweights are hungry for the title shot, McGregor, ranked #9, might be first in line.

Recently, Daniel Cormier was honest in his opinion about Conor McGregor’s place and influence in the UFC. He strongly believes if Oliveira agrees to fight McGregor then it could happen, regardless of who is next in the rankings.

2021 was a losing year for Conor, but he could turn it around with another championship win.

Win or lose, his popularity steadily increases. Companies invest in Conor because his name is on headlines and billboards, and the size of his fanbase is unmatched.

A title match between Oliveira and McGregor would rock the house and be a PPV cash cow. And with the astronomical monetary gain he acquires from his endorsements, 2022 could be his richest year yet.

Do you think Conor McGregor will increase his net worth in 2022?