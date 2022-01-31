Conor McGregor Makes A Vow To His Fans Ahead Of UFC Return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has vowed to put one aspect of his life on hold as he prepares to return to full training ahead of an Octagon comeback.

McGregor, who’s experienced championship glory on MMA’s biggest stage at both featherweight and lightweight, has been on the sidelines since a disappointing 2021 in the cage came to a crashing (or snapping) end at UFC 264.

Entering the year, the Irishman hoped to return to regular action and have the 155-pound gold in his possession again. Instead, he was knocked out for the first time in his career by Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257, before suffering a second consecutive loss to “The Diamond” six months later.

At the July pay-per-view, a heated feud came to a sudden stop with the brutal breaking of McGregor’s left leg. Since then, the 33-year-old has been recovering on the sidelines.

In recent months, McGregor has consistently updated the world on his healing process as he edges closer towards a return to full training and sparring. When he does so, he firmly plans on swapping the whiskey glass for the gloves.

McGregor Promises To Return The Proper No. Twelve To The Shelves

Perhaps the most successful of McGregor’s ventures outside the cage is his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. After helping it to a rapid rise, the Irishman and his business partners sold their majority stake in the business to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million.

While his involvement with the whiskey brand continues, McGregor has also entered the free house business with the purchase of The Black Forge Inn, where he can often be seen drinking at on social media. Adding another boozy project to his resume, McGregor has also been plugging his pub’s Forged Stout.

Despite his ongoing presence in the alcoholic business, and enjoyment of holding a beverage himself, McGregor has promised fans he’ll be returning his bottles to the cabinet and using his hands for punching rather than pouring in the near future.

In a recent Instagram post, which features an image of a glass of Forged Stout and a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, McGregor vowed to abstain from his “liquid gold” and indulge himself in full training again soon.

“Sitting in actual awe at present. Can’t quite describe it. Last week, Saturday, the first day Ireland became free from restriction, and also coincidentally the anniversary of the late Arthur Guinness, @forgedirishstout outsold Guinness on premise for the first time. And everyday since! @forgedirishstout is now the clear leader in Stout sales for us! All of us in this industry know, for a Stout to do this is just unprecedented! Incredible!” Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram. “The fact it happened for the first time on that day in particular, I feel it a sign that I am on the right path here with all of this! Onwards and upwards we go! For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma ❤️”

While a possible return still seems many months away, McGregor’s desire to compete has consistently remained, something his latest post seems to show once again.

Whether for a fourth fight with Poirier, a trilogy clash with Nate Diaz, or a meeting in the Octagon with Michael Chandler, it seems likely we’ll be seeing McGregor make the walk in 2022.

Do you think Conor McGregor can make a successful comeback to the Octagon this year?