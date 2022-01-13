Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn Pub Hit With Two Petrol Bombs

A police investigation is ongoing after two petrol bombs were thrown at Conor McGregor‘s Black Forge Inn Pub overnight.

According to an initial report from The Sun, the two bombs were found on the premises following the criminal incident. Fortunately, there was no damage caused, but local police are encouraging any potential witnesses to come forward with information to assist with the investigation. They are also seeking dashcam footage to help identify the perpetrators.

McGregor purchased the pub for £2million last year. This also happens to be the same pub where McGregor assaulted an older patron, an incident for which he was later fined 1,000 euros. Soon after making this purchase, McGregor provided a video tour of the rebranded and remodeled establishment.

McGregor’s business savvy has earned him the #1 spot on Forbes’ 2021 Highest-Paid Athletes List after he sold the majority stake of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey company.

McGregor is universally regarded as the biggest superstar in UFC history. His most recent bout saw him lose to Dustin Poirier via doctor’s stoppage after breaking his leg. He is expected to make his Octagon return later this year.

MMA News will keep you updated as more information becomes available on this developing story.