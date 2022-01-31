Cris Cyborg Responds To Cat Zingano’s Allegations Of Drug Test Dodging

Bellator featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino has hit back at Cat Zingano after she accused the champion of potentially doping.

Justino is expected to potentially face Zingano for her next appearance in the cage. But, Zingano has alleged that she has a matchup with another opponent set in March as a No. 1 contender fight.

Zingano has accused Justino of dodging drug tests ahead of a potential return to the cage later this year. This prompted quite the heated response from the featherweight champ.

“Cat Zingano, why are you lying?” Justino said. “I haven’t refused any drug tests. I’m ready whenever you are. Behind the scenes you keep saying to Bellator you need more time to prepare for me, you need a different opponent first, now you go on social media with lies and smear campaigns and excuses? Sad.” (h/t BJPenn)

Justino last competed against Sinead Kavanagh back in November, earning a first-round knockout. It was speculated that Justino could potentially face Kayla Harrison next, but Harrison’s free agency appears to be headed in the PFL‘s favor and not Bellator’s.

Zingano, a former UFC title challenger, has yet to fight for the belt since making the move to Bellator. Following a loss to Megan Anderson in her UFC finale, she’s earned back-to-back wins over Olivia Parker and Gabrielle Holloway.

Justino has had a complicated legacy in MMA. She tested positive for steroids earlier in her career and had her license suspended to compete in California.

It’s unclear if and when Justino and Zingano will settle their beef in the Bellator cage, but it’s sure to be quite the buildup to their fight.

What are your thoughts on the Cat Zingano/Cris Cyborg controversy?