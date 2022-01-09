(Archives) Coach: Cyborg Isn’t Leaving The UFC (2019)

Heading into 2019, Cris Cyborg had just suffered her first MMA loss since her debut in 2005 when Amanda Nunes shocked the world by knocking her out at UFC 232 in December. As her contract was coming to its end, many wondered if there would be a rematch or if Cyborg would even remain with the promotion.

In the following article, her coach sounded confident that she’d remain with the UFC. Nine months later, however, she signed with Bellator MMA and has been dragging Dana White and the UFC frequently ever since.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 9, 2019, 3:21 PM]

Headline: Coach: Cyborg Isn’t Leaving The UFC

Author: Jon Fuentes

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is nearing the end of her UFC deal. Cyborg’s deal will expire in March, and there’s a real possibility she could leave the promotion.

The former Invicta FC champ has teased a career in boxing. She could even test herself in other promotions such as Bellator MMA, or even ONE Championship. Cyborg’s last Octagon appearance was a shocking one, to say the least.

She co-headlined UFC 232 from California opposite Amanda Nunes. Nunes made quick work of Cyborg, knocking her out in under a minute. With the win, Nunes became the first-ever female “Champ Champ” in UFC history. Heading into the fight, Nunes was already the 135-pound champion. With the defeat, and Dana White shooting down an immediate rematch opportunity, many are skeptical about Cyborg’s future.

Her coach, Jason Parillo, was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie. Parillo seems confident that Cyborg isn’t going anywhere, and will remain with the UFC:

“We’re not going to leave the UFC,” Parillo said. “We’re going to stay there, plug away and get back the title that Cris had. She has the time and ability to do it.”

“If we could get a fight between now and March, that would be wonderful, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen. The negotiations are obviously the manager’s job, and I just want the best for Cris.”

What do you think about Cyborg’s coach saying she won’t leave the UFC?