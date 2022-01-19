Dana White: Brandon Moreno Is Already A Huge Star

Dana White believes UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno has already established himself as a “huge star” on the global MMA stage.

In 2018, Moreno was cut from the UFC following back-to-back losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja. Fast forward three-and-a-half years and “The Assassin Baby” sits atop the flyweight mountain having etched his name in history as the promotion’s first Mexican-born titleholder.

Moreno achieved that status at UFC 263 last June. After taking the seemingly-unstoppable Deiveson Figueiredo to a majority draw at UFC 256 six months prior, the Tijuana native earned an immediate rematch.

In front of a sold-out Arizona crowd, Moreno achieved his dream of having UFC gold wrapped around his waist. He did so after securing a remarkable rear-naked choke submission in the third round.

With his coveted status as Mexico’s first champ, his unique and likeable personality, and his immense ability in the Octagon, Moreno is quickly becoming one of the UFC’s top names and most popular champions.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, UFC President Dana White was asked if he believes Moreno is on his way to becoming a star. He responded by suggesting “The Assassin Baby” already is one.

“He already is (a star), he already is. I’ve been saying this to everybody,” White said. “Watch Saturday night when that kid comes into the arena. You don’t realize it until you do. We do some of these signings, and things like that with him, this kid’s a huge star and you’re really gonna see it and feel it on Saturday.”

Moreno Is Gearing Up For A 3rd Consecutive Title Fight Against Figueiredo

Having secured his spot on the 125-pound throne in 2021, Moreno’s attention will now turn towards defending the title and further cementing his place at the top of the division.

To do that, he’ll have to get past Figueiredo again. In the pair’s third consecutive title fight, they’ll meet for a blockbuster trilogy showdown in this weekend’s UFC 270 co-main event.

While Moreno is being seen as the favorite by many, including oddsmakers like Draft Kings, the Brazilian appears to be in fine shape heading into his chance at redemption.

If Figueiredo avoids the weight-cutting issues he claims hampered his UFC 263 outing, we may see “Deus Da Guerra” back to his best on Saturday. If that’s the case, he’ll be a tough man to beat.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the UFC 270 co-main event, Brandon Moreno or Deiveson Figueiredo?