Dana White: You Will Never Hear Me Talk About Jake Paul Again

Dana White is chucking up the deuces to his lengthy feud with YouTuber turned boxing star, Jake Paul.

Over the past year, UFC President Dana White has been involved in a war of words with Jake Paul. After it was announced that Floyd Mayweather would be fighting Logan Paul, White trashed all the fans who had any interest in watching either of the Paul brothers compete in legitimate sports. It was at this time that White also stated Amanda Nunes would leave Jake Paul comatose.

The feud didn’t really kick-off, however, until Paul vs. Askren was announced last year. In an appearance on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast leading up to the April fight, White said he would be willing to bet $1 million on Askren. Paul then challenged White to double up the bet and make it $2 million.

White claims he never actually bet any money on Askren, but that did not stop “The Problem Child” from rubbing his KO win over Askren in White’s face.

Of course, this was only the beginning of this odd feud. White would again figuratively bet against Paul by predicting that his former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley would knock Paul out.

Instead, it was Paul who would knock Woodley out last month after defeating him via split decision in August. Paul would then talk much more trash than he did after his Askren KO, telling White that he had just embarrassed his entire promotion.

But of course, the biggest theme of the White/Paul feud has been the topic of UFC fighter pay. Paul has continued to criticize White and the UFC for the way the promotion compensates its fighters, and he hasn’t stopped at just talking. The YouTuber even took money out of his own pocket to help UFC women’s flyweight Sarah Alpar pay for her training-camp expenses.

White/Paul Drama Reaches Its Climax

Another subject that has risen multiple times during the White/Paul feud is Paul’s claim that White is a “cokehead.” In fact, the former Disney actor opted to dress up as a “coked-up Dana White” for Halloween accompanied by “his hookers.”

Happy Halloween from Dana White and his hookers👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/ndzsPPpLdD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2021

After Paul made this accusation one time too many, the UFC boss decided to make Paul a little offer. He would allow Jake Paul to drug test him for cocaine for the next 10 years if he, in turn, could drug test Paul for performance-enhancing drugs for two. Paul would respond by agreeing to be tested by USADA in a UFC fight if White agreed to a list of terms regarding improving the pay and benefits of the UFC roster.

White considers Paul’s counterproposal to be a non-response. And not only did it terminate his original offer, but it also killed any desire the UFC president had to address Paul ever again.

During an appearance on The Full Send Podcast, White was asked what Paul would have to do to earn his respect. It was at this point White broke some news about his feud with the outspoken YouTuber.

“It’s not that he doesn’t have my respect. I don’t even know the kid, at the end of the day,” White said. “I don’t even know the kid. And you know what? To be honest with you, I’ll tell you right here right now: This is the last time you’ll hear me talk about him. I’m done.

“I put out the challenge, he said, ‘You do coke,’ I said, ‘I think you use performance-enhancing drugs. Let’s do it.’ He never responded to it, so fire away, kid. Do your thing.”

White went on to say that his decision was made after he realized that his feud with Paul, with whom he has no professional ties with whatsoever, is going nowhere.

“I’m sitting here, I’m arguing with this kid that doesn’t fight for me and is never gonna fight for me, so what’s the point of he and I going back and forth with each other?” White asked.

White may be done addressing Paul, but it’s highly unlikely Paul is done talking about White, UFC fighters, or the subject of fighter pay. Therefore, it would seem inevitable that reporters will continue to ask White to chime in on Paul’s latest antics and statements. Therefore, White may become very well-acquainted with the phrase “no comment” heading into the future.

On the other hand, he might get worked into breaking this promise by inquiring media members or directly by the king troll himself, “The Problem Child” Jake Paul.

Do you believe Dana White when he says he will never talk about Jake Paul ever again?