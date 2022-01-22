Dana White: You’re Not Canceling Joe Rogan

Dana White believes Joe Rogan can not be canceled.

Recently, a coalition of over 200 medical professionals and educators have written an open letter to Spotify to implement a “misinformation policy” as they claim Rogan is spewing lies on his podcast.

“This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform,” the letter concludes.

Now, UFC president, Dana White spoke to the Nelk Boys on their Full Send podcast and he says most of these people weren’t actually real doctors.

“Well, I know they had come out and said it was 200, 250 doctors or whatever. I guess when they started researching these people, they weren’t really doctors,” White said.

MMA Weekly

With most of them not being doctors, Dana White proves that Joe Rogan should keep doing what he is doing. He also believes the UFC commentator will never be canceled.

“You’re not canceling Rogan. And the thing is with Rogan, he’s a brilliant guy, he does his homework, and he knows what he’s talking about,” White said. “And guess what? This is fuckin’ America, and you can have your own opinion about these things, and you can voice ’em. That’s what this fuckin’ country was built on. And all these little whiny fuckin’ pussies that don’t like it, too fuckin’ bad, man. Too bad.”

Joe Rogan has been vocal about COVID-19 on his podcast, but he has had some experts on his podcast to talk about it. However, given how many people listen to him, the coalition wanted Spotify to have a misinformation notice on his podcasts. Whether or not that will happen is uncertain.

What do you make of Dana White saying Joe Rogan can’t be canceled after the coalition came out against him?