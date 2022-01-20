Deiveson Figueiredo Cites Moreno’s “Biggest Betrayal” Of Henry Cejudo

The mental warfare is in full effect ahead of the trilogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

Figueiredo and Moreno will settle the final chapter of their electrifying trilogy to begin 2022. Figueiredo retained the belt via a controversial majority draw at UFC 256, and Moreno submitted him in the rematch at UFC 263.

Tensions have escalated since Moreno earned the belt, and Figueiredo has gotten ready for their trilogy alongside former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Moreno and Cejudo used to train together and Figueiredo has alluded to feeling better and healthier with his new team at Fight Ready in Arizona.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Trocacao Franca podcast, Figueiredo explained his newfound beef with Moreno.

“Brandon Moreno is dirty—that’s all I have to say about him,” Figueiredo said. “He’s dirty. He’s a traitor. When I came to Scottsdale, [Ariz. at the Fight Ready gym,] Henry Cejudo told me about his betrayal. He lived with Henry Cejudo here and then became [Joseph] Benavidez’s sparring partner to fight Cejudo, so that was his biggest betrayal.”

Cejudo retired from the UFC following his bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He has hinted at a possible comeback to challenge for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski.

After Moreno and Cejudo were once teammates, Moreno has recently hinted at a possible showdown with Cejudo shortly. It’s unclear if Cejudo would ever consider returning at 125 pounds or a higher weight class.

Figueiredo and Cejudo have had their fair share of differences in the past, but it appears that the two have become close since training together. The buildup to the trilogy with Moreno could include more intensity than their previous two bouts.

What is your prediction for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3?