Dustin Poirier Signals He’s Still Hopeful For Nate Diaz Fight

UFC star Dustin Poirier remains optimistic that a showdown with Nate Diaz can still happen next.

Poirier most recently fell to UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. After the disappointing result, he has hinted at a potential move to welterweight to avoid harsh weight cuts at this stage of his career.

When asked about a name who would excite him to return, Poirier immediately pointed to Diaz. The two were supposed to fight in November 2018 at UFC 230, but the bout fell through and both men were issued different opponents.

Fight talks have been all over the place regarding a Poirier vs. Diaz bout, with Diaz appearing to dismiss the fight on social media and recent reports stating the UFC has moved on from the idea for the time being. But in a recent tweet, Poirier alluded to his targeted foe.

Both fighters have accused the other of the stalled negotiations. Poirier has alleged that Diaz doesn’t want the fight, and Diaz has indicated that Poirier’s recent loss makes him an unworthy opponent.

Poirier and Diaz are both also in the running for a rematch with Conor McGregor in 2022. Poirier most recently defeated McGregor via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264 and a fourth fight is certainly on the table.

Poirier allegedly accepted a short-notice bout against Diaz slated for this month, but it never came to fruition. Despite Poirier vs. Diaz still being a question mark, the former interim lightweight champion still wants to make it happen.

Do you think we’ll see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz in 2022?