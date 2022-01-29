Eagle FC 44 Results & Highlights: Kharitonov, Evans, & Borg Victorious

Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov took place tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

In the main event, undefeated boxer Tyrone Spong sought to go 3-0 in his MMA career when he took on Sergei Kharitonov, who entered with a total of 42 MMA fights and a record of 33-9. Spong is 14-0 as a pro boxer and also has kickboxing experience.

In the co-main event, “Suga” Rashad Evans competed for the first time since his “retirement” in 2018 after losing to Anthony Smith. Evans came into the fight on a three-fight losing streak after falling to Sam Alvey and Daniel Kelly prior to his loss to Smith. Evans took on Gabriel Checco, who entered with a record of 12-5. Most recently, Checco defeated Simon Marini via unanimous decision last October.

You can check out the highlights from both of those bouts as well as a bout between former UFC competitors Ray Borg against Cody Gibson below.

Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson

A little showmanship between these two here in round 1! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/FPpylMitST — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

These two are going AT IT!#EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/Oyzzfwa9uY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Now Borg answers with a spinning wheel kick to the head, gets taken down and reverses position!



What a fight! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/95ABqXA6t1 — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Ray Borg is a man POSSESSED in round 3! UNBELIEVABLE! #EagleFC44 | @TazMexUFC pic.twitter.com/jYbuIbX40f — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Fight of the Year in our first US event ever? We'll take it.



Hats off to @tazmexufc and @therenegade559 👏 #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/ePMCvhtz0U — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco

Evans with the takedown early on the jiu-jitsu specialist!#EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/hGtnhYS3jD — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Evans reverses the leg lock and now has Checco in a crucifix! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/HeY7lZFh8R — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

"Damn, is this really happening?"@SugaRashadEvans had a moment during his comeback fight at #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/VpFed0nLYr — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong

Short elbow from Kharitonov cuts Spong open early! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/fLa4hWdjyY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

After some back and forth on the feet, Kharitonov with another takedown here in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/xVl6UUI9CZ — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/4KwK0CO6eS — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Eagle FC 44 Quick Results

Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong by TKO (strikes on the ground) R2 (2:55)

Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28×2)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Anthony Njokuani via TKO (strikes), R1 (2:49)

Dylan Salvador def. Arman Opsnov via TKO (corner stoppage), R2 (5:00)

Yorgan De Castro def. Shaun Asher via submission (guillotine choke), R1 (1:04)

Demarques Jackson def. Miles Hunsinger via TKO (strikes) R1 (0:54)

Shawn Bunch def. Firdavs Khasanov via unanimous decision (29-29, 29-28×2)

Loik Radzhabov def. Zach Zane via submission (standing guillotine choke) at R1 (3:23)

Ayadi Majdeddine def. Sitik Muduev via unanimous decision (29-28×3)