Eagle FC 44 Results & Highlights: Kharitonov, Evans, & Borg Victorious

Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov took place tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.
In the main event, undefeated boxer Tyrone Spong sought to go 3-0 in his MMA career when he took on Sergei Kharitonov, who entered with a total of 42 MMA fights and a record of 33-9. Spong is 14-0 as a pro boxer and also has kickboxing experience.
In the co-main event, “Suga” Rashad Evans competed for the first time since his “retirement” in 2018 after losing to Anthony Smith. Evans came into the fight on a three-fight losing streak after falling to Sam Alvey and Daniel Kelly prior to his loss to Smith. Evans took on Gabriel Checco, who entered with a record of 12-5. Most recently, Checco defeated Simon Marini via unanimous decision last October.
You can check out the highlights from both of those bouts as well as a bout between former UFC competitors Ray Borg against Cody Gibson below.
Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson
Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco
Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong
Eagle FC 44 Quick Results
Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong by TKO (strikes on the ground) R2 (2:55)
Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28×2)
Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)
Raimond Magomedaliev def. Anthony Njokuani via TKO (strikes), R1 (2:49)
Dylan Salvador def. Arman Opsnov via TKO (corner stoppage), R2 (5:00)
Yorgan De Castro def. Shaun Asher via submission (guillotine choke), R1 (1:04)
Demarques Jackson def. Miles Hunsinger via TKO (strikes) R1 (0:54)
Shawn Bunch def. Firdavs Khasanov via unanimous decision (29-29, 29-28×2)
Loik Radzhabov def. Zach Zane via submission (standing guillotine choke) at R1 (3:23)
Ayadi Majdeddine def. Sitik Muduev via unanimous decision (29-28×3)