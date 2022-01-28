Eagle FC 44 Takes Place Tonight, Featuring The Return of Rashad Evans

Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov takes place tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

In the main event, undefeated boxer Tyrone Spong will try to go 3-0 in his MMA career when he faces Sergei Kharitonov, who will come in with a total of 42 MMA fights and a record of 33-9. Spong is 14-0 as a pro boxer and also has kickboxing experience. His last MMA fight took place in 2013 with a unanimous decision victory over Angel DeAnda. Kharitonov most recently competed last November in a first-round TKO of former UFC fighter Fábio Maldonado.

In the co-main event, “Suga” Rashad Evans will compete for the first time since his “retirement” in 2018 after losing to Anthony Smith. Evans is currently on a three-fight losing streak after falling to Sam Alvey and Daniel Kelly prior to his loss to Smith. Evans’ opponent will be Gabriel Checco, who comes in with a record of 12-5. Most recently, Checco defeated Simon Marini via unanimous decision last October.

You can check out Eagle FC’s fight-card graphic of tonight’s full card below.

As noted in the poster, the event will be available to watch on EagleFC.com. The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET.

You can view the full card below and check back later for the highlights from tonight’s event!

Tyrone Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Rashad Evans vs. Gabriel Checco

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. John Howard

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

Arman Opsnov vs. Dylan Salvador

Yorgan De Castro vs. Shaun Asher

Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson

Shawn Bunch vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane

Sitik Muduev vs. Ayadi Majdeddine