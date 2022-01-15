Fallon Fox Shares ‘Proof’ Transgender Athletes Don’t Have An Advantage

Fallon Fox has presented data in an attempt to debunk the claim that transgender female athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender female athletes.

The topic of transgender women competing against cisgender women in sports has been a hot topic in recent months. This includes MMA, where transgender female Alana McLaughlin made her victorious debut last September.

But before McLaughlin, there was Fallon Fox, who was the first transgender MMA athlete to gain media attention during her stint as an active fighter from 2011-2014. Fox went 5-1 in her career, with her sole loss coming to the UFC‘s Ashlee Evans-Smith in 2013.

Not unlike McLaughlin, Fox was subject to her fair share of criticism. She particularly had conflict with Joe Rogan and Ronda Rousey in 2014, which coincidentally is the last year she competed.

Eight years later, Fox has taken it upon herself to again speak up on behalf of transgender female athletes competing against cisgender female athletes with a pair of social media posts that share medical information that Fox believes debunks any claims of advantages for transgender women over cisgender women. You can view the posts below.

Don’t come at me with “trans women have an advantage over cis women with endurance” ever again. https://t.co/1smm7EEds8 — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) January 10, 2022

“New research finds trans women that undergo HRT their hemoglobin levels reduce to the normal F range within just 3–4 months & their Vo2 Max in 4-6 months & their muscle reduces mass 9.4 % in just the first 12 months of T deprivation,” she posted along with an accompanying graph of medical data.

Trans athlete Isaac Henig is a trans man who has never been on HRT (testosterone), & he just beat trans woman Lia Thomas who has been on HRT for over 2yrs. Also, some cisgender women had faster times than Lia Thomas this time around. https://t.co/V0zXpqxLuS — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) January 9, 2022

“Trans athlete Isaac Henig is a trans man who has never been on HRT (testosterone), & he just beat trans woman Lia Thomas who has been on HRT for over 2yrs. Also, some cisgender women had faster times than Lia Thomas this time around,” she posted along with an article sharing an anecdotal story to support her argument.

Alana McLaughlin is yet to compete again since her debut victory. In the meantime, like Fox, she, too, is serving as an advocate for transgender individuals, including targeting right-wing politicians for what she considered to be anti-trans legislation.

