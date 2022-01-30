Ferguson Says He Has ‘A Move Reserved’ For Khabib When They Batte

Tony Ferguson still has his eyes set on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were booked to fight one another five times but for a variety of reasons, the fight never happened. Ever since then, Ferguson has called out “The Eagle” and said he isn’t undefeated because he “lost” to him due to him pulling out multiple times.

Now, Ferguson has taken to social media to say he has something ready for Nurmagomedov when they go to battle.

“Got A Five Point Move Reserved For This Asshole When WeBattle,.. Ippon # TeamTiramisu4L -Champ,” Ferguson wrote on social media.

Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing streak and during this losing skid, Nurmagomedov blasted “El Cucuy” saying he needs to retire.

“He is 38 years old,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview posted and translated by RT Sport. “Tell me how he can make a comeback? He was dominated in his last three bouts. Different styles – a striker, a grappler… Dariush, Oliveira, Gaethje, they all dominated him both standing up and on the ground. When you are 38, I believe, you have to pull the brakes and there have to be people around him to say: ‘Hey, you are aging, you have to stop.’”

Tony Ferguson is coming off back-to-back lopsided decision losses to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. Prior to those losses, he suffered a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title.

Before the setbacks, Ferguson was riding a 12-fight winning streak and was also the former interim lightweight champion. He’s currently in talks to face Michael Chandler next time out in an all-action scrap.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, retired at 29-0 after his submission win over Justin Gaethje in 2020.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s latest shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov?