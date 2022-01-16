Fighters React To Calvin Kattar’s Impressive Decision Win Over Giga Chikadze At UFC Vegas 46

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze was a worthy main event. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (January 15, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 46 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

An interesting start as Giga actually slipped and Calvin dove on top of him. Calvin worked him over with strikes from half guard. Giga did give up his back, but didn’t let him lock the rear-naked choke fully in. The second round was wild as both fighters hurt each other.

Calvin was putting together jabs and combos. Giga had a nice combo that included a head kick. Calvin did get a brief takedown to end the round. The third and fourth rounds saw them strike it out as Calvin was pushing forward and both were bloody.

At the end of round four, Calvin hurt him at the end of the round, but Giga survived. Calvin continued to put it on him and dropped him at the end of the round enroute to a decision win.

This will be a banger!#UFCVegas46 — Jeff Molina 🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@jmolina_125) January 16, 2022

This makes me want to fight! Great pace great output!!#UFCVegas46 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 16, 2022

Kattar looks great he’s up 3-0. He is still in danger, Giga can still shut his lights off. Great fight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 16, 2022

Kattar is on another level tonight #UFCVegas46 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 16, 2022

Incredible heart here. Amazing to see. I love this sport. Get after it fellas!!! — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) January 16, 2022

What a fight 🔥👏🏿👏🏿#UFCVegas46 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 16, 2022

What a war! That a way to set the year off right! Insane fight. #UFCVegas46 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) January 16, 2022

That was a great fight! Way to start the year 👏🏽 @ufc — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2022

Wow that’s how u comeback after a long layoff — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 16, 2022

Goodness. Kattar is one of my favorite to watch. Always crisp and technical. Always game. Heart and swagger. #UFCvegas46 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 16, 2022

Great main event to start the year off! 🔥 #UFCVegas46 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) January 16, 2022

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Talk about starting the year with a BANG 👊



[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/rNWRMhIxXM — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022

These two are swinging BIG through the first two rounds!! 🔥 #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/SrZsblnKQF — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 16, 2022

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Kattar entered this fight after dropping a decision loss to Max Holloway in January 2021. Before that he had picked =up a decision win over Dan Ige in July 2020 and a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This was prior to him dropping a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event and then Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

Chikadze was on a nine-fight winning streak heading into this bout including a TKO win over Edson Barboza in August 2021, decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales. His previous fights saw him beat Jamey Simmons by TKO in November 2020 and Cub Swanson in May 2021 by TKO.

UFC Vegas 46 Results & Highlights: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 46. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.