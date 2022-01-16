Fighters React To Jake Collier Tapping Chase Sherman At UFC Vegas 46

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman lived up to co-main event status with a slugfest.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (January 15, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 46 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. This one didn’t last long as Jake got a trip takedown before getting in full mount where he rained down strikes and elbows that sliced open Sherman. This led to Sherman giving up his back and Jake locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Prototype gets the tap! @JakeCollier88 with the first round sub in your #UFCVegas46 co-main 💪 pic.twitter.com/5i43hmesYq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 16, 2022

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

What a spectacular job by Collier, very good boxing, takedown, ground and pound and submission 👏👏👏 #UFCVegas46 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 16, 2022

The big guys always bring the heat 🔥🔥 first round domination #UFCVegas46 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 16, 2022

🙋🏾‍♂️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) January 16, 2022

Collier entered the fight by going 2-3 in his previous five fights. After beating Gian Villante by decision in December 2020, he lost by split decision to Carlos Felipe at UFC 270.

Sherman entered this fight on a two-fight losing streak after ripping off four straight wins. He lost back-to-back decision losses to Andrei Arlovski and Parker Porter.

