Bellator 273 Results & Highlights: Bader Defeats Moldavsky

Bellator MMA’s first event of the year has just wrapped up, and it featured a heavyweight title fight to determine their undisputed champion. Sitting champ Ryan Bader was in the light heavyweight World Grand Prix, so to keep the heavyweight division moving, an interim title fight between Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldovsky went down last June with Moldavsky emerging as the victor.
Bader lost his semifinal bout in the Grand Prix, so at Bellator 273, he returned to heavyweight to determine who the true champion is. At media day on fight week, Bader said, “The last fight (in Phoenix at Bellator 268 on Oct. 16, 2021) was not the result we wanted. The crowd showed up. Arizona showed up. We packed the house. Let’s get a little redemption here in front of the home crowd.”
Below, you can find highlights from the main event that saw Bader retain the heavyweight championship.
Ryan Bader def. Valentin Moldavsky
Bellator MMA 273 Fast Results
MAIN CARD
- Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ryan Bader © def Valentin Moldavsky via unanimous decision (48-47×3)
- Benson Henderson def. Islam Mamedov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Henry Corrales def. Aiden Lee via unanimous technical decision (29-28, 30-27×2)
- Sabah Homasi def. Jaleel Willis via submission (arm-triangle choke) R1 (1:42)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Enrique Barzola def. Darrion Caldwell via TKO (strikes) R3 (3:01)
- Chris Gonzalez def. Saad Awad via knockout (head kick, punches) R1 (0:36)
- Dalton Rosta def. Duane Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Nikita Mikhailov def. Blaine Shutt via TKO (punches) R3 (3:23)
- Lucas Brennan def. Benjamin Lugo via submission (arm-triangle choke) – R1 (2:27)
- Sullivan Cauley def. Ben Parrish via TKO (punches) R1 (4:35)