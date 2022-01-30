Bellator 273 Results & Highlights: Bader Defeats Moldavsky

Bellator MMA’s first event of the year has just wrapped up, and it featured a heavyweight title fight to determine their undisputed champion. Sitting champ Ryan Bader was in the light heavyweight World Grand Prix, so to keep the heavyweight division moving, an interim title fight between Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldovsky went down last June with Moldavsky emerging as the victor.

Bader lost his semifinal bout in the Grand Prix, so at Bellator 273, he returned to heavyweight to determine who the true champion is. At media day on fight week, Bader said, “The last fight (in Phoenix at Bellator 268 on Oct. 16, 2021) was not the result we wanted. The crowd showed up. Arizona showed up. We packed the house. Let’s get a little redemption here in front of the home crowd.”

Below, you can find highlights from the main event that saw Bader retain the heavyweight championship.

Ryan Bader def. Valentin Moldavsky

.@RyanBader and Valentin Moldavsky are trading punches in the fifth and final round of the #Bellator273 main event! pic.twitter.com/E4Riwvkvl1 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022

The heavyweight belt is in the judge's hands.



How did you score @RyanBader vs. Valentin Moldavsky?#Bellator273 pic.twitter.com/FtEmINUN8f — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022

.@RyanBader will face @Kongo4Real on May 6th for a heavyweight championship bout rematch! pic.twitter.com/Dzy6bPA1HH — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022

Bellator MMA 273 Fast Results

MAIN CARD

Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ryan Bader © def Valentin Moldavsky via unanimous decision (48-47×3)

Benson Henderson def. Islam Mamedov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Henry Corrales def. Aiden Lee via unanimous technical decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Sabah Homasi def. Jaleel Willis via submission (arm-triangle choke) R1 (1:42)

