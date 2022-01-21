First-Ever Combat Sports Festival To Be Held In Corpus Christi, Texas

The first-ever Combat Sports Festival is set to be held in honor of a late MMA fighter.

In Corpus Christi, Texas there will be a festival held to showcase all different types of combat sports. The event is to honor a local man named Robert Villegas who lost his battle with COVID-19. Villegas was a gym owner in the area and did a lot to help out kids and others who wanted to learn martial arts. This event is being put on by his wife in his memory.

The event will be a place to showcase all different types of combat sports, from boxing to MMA, and more. The proceeds from the event will go to the charity started by Villegas’s family called the Robert Villegas Foundation, which helps support families affected by COVID-19.

Villegas was a professional fighter who fought for Xtreme Combat and had one fight in Bellator. He was a fourth-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu and owned his own gym. He would give free training to kids who couldn’t afford to pay.

“He always felt strongly about keeping kids off the streets. He was always very keen to help kids from disadvantaged families” Valerie Villegas told Kris 6 News.

This event is a way to honor Villegas and allow people to see the thing he loved most, combat sports. The money raised will go to help kids pay for training when they need it as well as uniform costs and competition fees.

Included in the demonstrations are showcases of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Taekwondo, Boxing, Judo, Muay Thai, and Wrestling. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, and starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m. at CC Boxing Club, located at 6726 Evans Rd. in Corpus Christi.

Do you like seeing all martial arts displayed in the same place?