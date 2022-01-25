Ngannou: Doctor Warned Me Of Irreversible Damage Ahead Of UFC 270

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou entered UFC 270 with more than just the pressure of facing his former teammate Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou defeated Gane via unanimous decision in their heavyweight battle to begin 2022. To the surprise of almost everyone, Ngannou’s wrestling gave him the path to victory and not his trademark striking.

As Ngannou walked into the Octagon, the commentary team was quick to note that both of his knees were covered. This caused many to question whether or not the heavyweight champ entered the fight healthy.

After the fight, Ngannou told media members that he had suffered a significant right knee injury that nearly forced him to pull out of the fight.

“I saw the doctor on Tuesday to clear me and he wasn’t very optimistic about it,” Ngannou said. “But I still decided to move on… My team was by my side regardless, whatever I decided to do, that’s what they said. But the doctor said he wouldn’t recommend me because I could have irreversible damage if I got kicked on that knee. That’s why I couldn’t switch my stance.”

This explains why Ngannou was in the orthodox stance for the majority of the fight. He also appeared timid to throw punches which could’ve been the result of not having the proper torque in his lower half.

Ngannou then revealed just how exposed his knee was entering the fight with Gane.

“It was pretty bad. I had a grade three MCL (tear), I have a damaged ACL, and a damaged MPFL. That was 25 days ago.”

Ngannou was then asked if he thinks he’ll need surgery done on his compromised knee.

“Yeah, I think so,” he replied.

It’s unclear how long Ngannou will be sidelined with his injured knee. He remains amid contract negotiations with the UFC regarding a new deal and has hinted at a potential move to boxing.

For now, it appears that Ngannou will turn his attention to the health of his knee and begin the road to recovery following his UFC 270 win.

