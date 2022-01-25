Watch: Francis Ngannou Hits Man In The Groin In Jackass Forever Scene

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is set to star in Jackass 4 and will take part in a very violent scene.

Francis Ngannou captured UFC gold last March when he stopped a former foe in two-time heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in the second round. After landing a role in the long-awaited film Jackass 4, the newly minted heavyweight champion will be looking to earn gold in a different area of expertise when the movie goes public.

Ahead of its release, Francis Ngannou details his turbulent experiences while shooting the crazy movie. In what will most definitely be gruesome, Ngannou will be featured during the ‘nut shot scene’.

“That’s the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen. Man, I had to punch somebody in the nuts,” Ngannou said. “I did it the first time, (and they said) ‘Listen man, we know you. People know that you’re the hardest puncher in the world. It wasn’t hard enough.’ I was like ‘Are you kidding me? Like… I could hurt this guy. Did he at least have kids or something?” (h/t MiddleEasy).

Monday, we got our first real glimpse of this graphic scene, which you can view below.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Francis Ngannou in Hollywood. In fact, the heavyweight champ popped up in a cameo appearance for Fast & Furious 9.

After Ngannou retained the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 270 last weekend, many people began to wonder what the future holds for the Cameroonian as he remains in a tense contract dispute with the UFC. But whatever the future holds, at least the heavyweight champion now has Hollywood in his back pocket.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou’s foray into the acting world?