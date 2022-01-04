Francis Ngannou Makes His Pick For Best Striker In MMA

UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou packs a heavy punch and knows a thing or two about striking.

In a Youtube video posted to his channel last Thursday, Ngannou came out and labeled potential foe Jon Jones as the best striker in MMA. Ngannou also talked about his most challenging fight, which was his first fight against Stipe Miocic; who the #1 trash talker in the sport is; the state of boxing; and who he thinks is the best striker in the sport. You can hear his explanation behind his best striker pick below.

“If I’m about to say the best striker for MMA striking it would still be Jon Jones,” said Ngannou. “For MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all of that stuff he does.. the oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, it’s the perfect striking.”

Ngannou and Jones have had a little history with one another. The two were in talks of fighting in a blockbuster mega-fight before it got shut down due to failed contract negotiations between Jones and the UFC.

Ngannou also said that Gane, who he will be fighting on January 22nd is the best kickboxer in MMA.

“But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Gane,” Ngannou said.

Ngannou and interim heavyweight champion Gane used to be former teammates and sparring partners. When the two step foot in the Octagon in a few weeks, the undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned. This will be the first title fight of 2022 and Ngannou’s first title defense since becoming the champion last March when he KO’d Stipe Miocic.

You can hear Ngannou’s thoughts on the other range of topics he covered in the video below.

Who do you think is the best striker in the UFC?