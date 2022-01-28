Fernand Lopez: Gane Is Ready To Take Jones If Ngannou Isn’t

Ciryl Gane is willing to welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division.

Although the heavyweight championship belt did not change hands at UFC 270, challenger Ciryl Gane is not discouraged. He is still a force to be reckoned with in the division, and with some uncertainty looming with champion Francis Ngannou in both health and contract, Gane is willing to step into the big opportunities.

Ngannou might be out of competition for an extended period of time. The champ needs surgery following his win over Gane. This fact, paired with the unstable relationship he has with the UFC, could put his future in the organization in jeopardy. This is where Gane can step up. He was the interim champion and still the number one contender. If the UFC needs a big fight while Ngannou is out it could be Gane vs. Jon Jones.

Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight for over a year. He too has been having some contract trouble along with some personal issues throughout his transition. However, Jones will most likely be making his heavyweight debut in the near future and Gane could be the man to welcome him according to his coach.

“If they (the UFC) solve the problem with Francis, what they would like to do, what everyone would like to have, is Jon Jones vs. Francis,” Gane’s coach Fernand Lopez told MMA Fighting. “I’m realistic, Jon Jones is number one. This is how it works, it’s a business… If that does not happen, and they have any issues having Francis onboard in the company, then obviously, we are ready to take Jon Jones.”

It may be unlikely to see Jones come to the heavyweight division and fight for anything less than a title fight. Ngannou may be out for a while and the UFC could easily strip him or create another interim title. If either of these options were to happen, Gane vs. Jones could be a perfect fit.

Do you want to see Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones in the heavyweight division?