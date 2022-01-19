Gane Believes A Fight With ‘Inspiration’ Jones Could Happen Win Or Lose

Ciryl Gane is looking towards a heavyweight legend next, win or lose at UFC 270.

UFC 270 goes down in Las Vegas on Saturday night and the main event will crown the undisputed heavyweight champion. While interim champion Ciryl Gane has his hands full taking on Francis Ngannou, he can’t help but look to another fight. Gane believes that with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones targeting a move to heavyweight, the two will eventually meet.

Jones could be next for a title shot following UFC 270, but a win for Gane is not the only scenario where he sees the two of them opposite the Octagon from each other. Gane believes he will see Jones one way or another.

“Even if I lose, I think this fight can happen because a lot of fans and media talk about this fight because you have a really good matchup,” Gane told GIVEMESPORT.com. “Jon Jones was an inspiration to me when I started my career. Not a hero per se, but a model, and an inspiration as a fighter. Jon Jones is very well-rounded, I want to be this kind of fighter, so yeah I’m very interested in this fight.”

Although Jones is new to heavyweight, he has been a vet of the light heavyweight division for a long time. He has ruled the 205-pound division since 2011. Gane, on the other hand, only burst onto the UFC scene in 2019 and has quickly made a name for himself. He represents a “new guard” in the organization and he thinks his generation will do great things.

“I love my generation. I think just behind me there are a lot of future stars. Like, I like to say his name, but Tom Aspinall is a really good fighter.”We have a lot of names when we talk about the new generation just behind me and I think they are the future of the division.”

Gane is undefeated as a professional and, at only 31 years old, could have a decent amount of time ahead of him at the top. If he becomes the heavyweight champion on Saturday night, he might get the chance he has been waiting for: a fight against Jon Jones. With a long enough run as champ, he could get a chance to face a few vets of the division as well as some up-and-comers.

