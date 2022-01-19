Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac Moved To UFC 272

Greg Hardy will now be fighting at UFC 272.

Hardy was supposed to make his return at UFC 270 against Aleksei Oleinik, but the Russian was forced out of the fight. Shortly thereafter, it was announced Serghei Spivac agreed to step up on short notice, but the former NFL Pro Bowler injured his finger and was forced to pull out.

Now, the UFC announced that Hardy and Spivac has been rebooked for UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas. The main event of the card sees Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Greg Hardy (7-4 and one No Contest) is on a two-fight losing streak. He’s coming off a first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 and before that, suffered a TKO loss to Marcin Tybura in December of 2020. Prior to the setbacks, he TKO’d Maurice Greene and beat Yorgan de Castro by decision.

The former Dallas Cowboy and Carolina Panther is 4-4 and one No Contest in the UFC with other wins over Dmitry Smolyakov and Juan Adams. His other losses were to Alexander Volkov and a DQ loss to Allen Crowder in his debut.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Serghei Spivac (13-3) had his three-fight winning streak snapped last time out as he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Tom Aspinall in September. It was a fight he took on short notice after beating Aleksei Oleinik, a TKO win over Jared Vanderaa, and a decision win over Carlos Felipe.

The 26-year-old is 4-3 in the UFC with his other win being a submission victory over Tai Tuivasa. His losses came to Tybura by decision and a knockout loss to Walt Harris in his debut.

With the addition of Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac at UFC 272, the card is as follows:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez

Who do you think will win at UFC 272, Greg Hardy or Serghei Spivac?