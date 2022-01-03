Iago Kiladze, Heavyweight Boxer, Strikes Referee After Getting Finished

Iago Kiladze wasn’t happy when the referee called a stop to his fight with Viktor Faust, and he took out his frustration by punching the official.

Kiladze, a heavyweight boxer who was competing on the Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin boxing undercard, was in a back-and-forth battle with Faust. At one point, Kiladze appeared completely off balance, which forced referee Samuel Burgos to end the bout.

The crowd at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino wasn’t happy with the stoppage either, erupting with boos directed at Burgos. But Kiladze took things to another level when his verbal altercation with the referee turned physical.

Watch Boxer Iago Kiladze Punch Referee Samuel Burgos

Kiladze threw a lead right that appeared to clip the chin of Burgos, but the strike was mostly blocked by the referee’s arm. Luckily, Burgos didn’t appear to be seriously injured by the blow and appeared stunned by Kiladze’s actions.

Kiladze will likely face financial penalties for the incident.

The loss to Faust was Kiladze’s fifth defeat over his last seven fights. During his time in the ring, he’s competed against the likes of Joe Joyce and Mathew McKinney.

