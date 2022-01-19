Ian Garry Set To Return At UFC 273 Against Darian Weeks

Former Cage Warriors champion Ian Garry will return for his second act in the UFC against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 on April 9.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff and Iridium Sports Agency were among the first to report the news of the booking.

Garry passed his first UFC test with flying colors, getting the early knockout with one second left in the first round against Jordan Williams at UFC 268. He was arguably one of if not the biggest signing by the promotion in 2021.

Garry will face a tough test against another welterweight prospect in Weeks. He most recently fell via unanimous decision to Bryan Barberena for the first loss of his professional career after successful stints in LFA and Midwest Fight League.

Garry has been compared to another Irishman and former CW champion, Conor McGregor. After his debut win over Williams, he infamously alluded to a McGregor quote with his “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” declaration.

Garry most recently earned the praise of former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler. The two of them train together down at the world-renowned Sanford MMA gym in Florida.

Before signing with the UFC, Garry earned the CW welterweight championship over Jack Grant at CW 125. He would go on to garner the attention of the UFC brass just weeks later and made his promotional debut at the end of the year.

At 24 years old, Garry is expected to be a welterweight to watch for years to come. If he can earn another impressive win over Weeks, he could move one step closer to a spot in the UFC rankings.

Do you think Ian Garry is a future UFC champion?