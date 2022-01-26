Former WWE Superstar Jack Claffey Signs With BKFC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced Jack Claffey’s signing on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Jack Claffey, formerly Jack Gallagher of the WWE, will debut in the BKFC in 2022. His release from the WWE followed sexual assault allegations in 2020. Claffey issued a statement where he took responsibility for drinking heavily and behaving inappropriately with a young woman at a 2014 New Year’s Eve party.

Mid-year will mark the lightweight’s first professional venture outside of the WWE.

The ex-professional wrestler adds to the list of fighters recently signed to the promotion such as UFC Veteran Mike Perry and former UFC featherweight title contender Chad Mendes.

The “Captain” also falls in line with a number of other WWE wrestlers that either left to join another promotion or participate simultaneously. Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have records in the UFC, and Bobby Lashley fought under Bellator and various other MMA promotions.

Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, CM Punk; Photo Credit: Getty Images

Impressively, the England-born fighter won both of his amateur bouts by submission—one by armbar and one by guillotine choke.

Fans of Jack “Captain” Claffey have not seen him in action since his loss to Jake Atlas during a live WWE event in June 2020, and are surely anticipating his debut in the bloody combat sport.

Are you excited to see Jack Claffey’s BKFC debut?