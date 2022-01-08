Jake Paul Drops Major Hints At Move To MMA

Jake Paul has dropped a pair of hints that suggest he is preparing to make a jump over to MMA.

Jake Paul has been linked to MMA arguably more than any boxer in history. Between the handpicked MMA opponents, the feud with the biggest promoter in the sport, and the neverending banter with MMA fighters on social media, Paul has remained a steady presence in MMA headlines.

Today’s Jake Paul/MMA story isn’t about callouts, trash-talking, or even another round of commentary about UFC fighter pay. It’s about Paul appearing to take the first steps to now become the cross-over athlete himself with a potential move to MMA.

Friday, Paul released the following tweet that showed himself training kicks for the first time.

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

What’s every bit as noteworthy as Paul revealing that he’s training leg kicks is the fact that he went out of his way to tag Bellator‘s and PFL‘s Twitter handles, hinting that these could be where he ultimately takes his finished MMA product if and when it’s ready for presentation.

Scott Coker has already confirmed that he would be more than happy to welcome Paul into the Bellator fold with open arms. And Friday night, an unconfirmed report began to circulate that Paul is in talks to sign with the PFL. Conspicuously absent from Paul’s tag roster is the UFC. This no doubt is mostly because of the YouTuber’s contentious relationship with company president Dana White.

However, over the past week, Paul did state that he would be open to an MMA fight against Jorge Masvidal if White provided better pay and benefits to UFC fighters. As expected, White did not comply, which leaves a Jake Paul/UFC partnership just as unlikely today as it’s been over the entire past year.

For another glimpse at how Jake Paul might look in MMA, here’s a video of him getting submitted in 2017 by a Bellator fighter.

How do you think Jake Paul would fare in MMA?