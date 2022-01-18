Jake Paul Hints At Announcement Related To Fighter Pay

Jake Paul is teasing an announcement related to Dana White and fighter pay.

Paul has taken shots at White for not paying his fighters enough money and not providing them health care or benefits. It has gotten the attention of the UFC president, who responded to Paul in a video on social media.

Now, just recently, UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou said he wouldn’t fight for the UFC again on his current contract.

“No, I will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 anymore,” Ngannou said to ESPN. “I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this fight for a personal reason, and I want to make sure that regardless, even if it’s unfair, I have been wrongly treated, I can make my case to say I have completed the eight fights. But no.”

To no surprise, that got the attention of Jake Paul who took to social media to let Dana White know he is working on something big.

give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… https://t.co/nYIiEyJAlr — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2022

“give this man what he wants Dana. such a f****d company to be apart of… I got something coming soon,” Paul wrote on social media.

Although many MMA fighters have criticized Jake Paul, he has been vocal in wanting to help fighters get paid more. He donated to former UFC fighter, Sarah Alpar’s GoFundMe to help with her training.

Paul has also offered to retire from boxing and take an MMA fight in the UFC if White ups the minimum amount of pay to $50,000 a fight. However, that still has not happened, so by all outward appearances, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will continue to be an advocate for fighter pay in an attempt to get UFC fighters to make more money.

Jake Paul is coming off a sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley back in December, which improved his record to 5-0.

What do you make of Jake Paul being an advocate for fighter pay?