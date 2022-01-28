Blachowicz vs. Rakić March Bout Scrapped, Potentially Moved To May

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani revealed today via his substack page that Jan Blachowicz has withdrawn from his March 26 bout against Aleksandar Rakić.

According to the Thursday report, the hope is to reschedule the bout for May. Former

Blachowicz’s reign at the top of the 205-pound mountain came to a crashing halt at UFC 267 in October. Having won the vacant title in memorable fashion against Dominick Reyes, and successfully defended it once by handing middleweight king Israel Adesanya his first loss in MMA, the Polish star faced the test of Glover Teixeira in Abu Dhabi.

At 42 years of age, it was the Brazilian’s final chance to have UFC gold wrapped around his waist. With a second-round rear-naked choke, Teixeira dethroned Blachowicz and did exactly that.

Given his prior form, which had seen him build a five-fight winning streak that dated back to a loss against Thiago Santos in 2019, many had expected Blachowicz to send Teixeira into retirement and move onto a European clash with Jiří Procházka. Having seen those plans collapse, the 38-year-old will be looking to rebound back to the belt in 2022.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Blachowicz discussed his plans for 2022, revealing his intentions of returning to the Octagon in the year’s first quarter and discussed a potential bout against Rakić.

“Yeah, it’s good fight, you know. He’s good, he’s strong, you know, young fighter. All fighters in the UFC, top 10, top five, you know, they are amazing fighters and (it’s a) pleasure for me to fight against all of them. Rakić is good for the next fight, but we will see.”

If this pivotal light heavyweight bout gets rescheduled or either fighter gets a new opponent, MMA News will bring you the scoop.