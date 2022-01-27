Jeremy Stephens Parts Ways With The UFC, Ending 15-Year Run

Longtime UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens has left the organization.

After 14 years with the UFC, Jeremy Stephens left the promotion. The news of his departure was first announced by UFC Roster Watch on Twitter. Stephens has not fought since July of 2021, which was his last bout on his contract. He was not released from the organization but instead has decided to test free agency.

Stephens came to the UFC back in 2007 when he stepped in to face Din Thomas at UFC 71. He lost that first fight but was back again three months later and got his first UFC win over Diego Saraiva. Stephens’ UFC career was an up-and-down journey. The most wins he ever strung together in a row were three.

Over his 14 years in the UFC, he has faced some of the best to have ever set foot in the Octagon, including José Aldo, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Charles Oliveira. The list of top opponents for Stephens goes on and on. Although he never fought for the title, throughout his career he faced six future or former champions.

To end his UFC run, Stephens fell into a bit of a downward spiral. He lost five of his last six, with a no-contest thrown in. This may not be the end of Stephens’ run in MMA however, since he has not officially announced his retirement from the sport. These days, the free agency market is better than ever for fighters. A few options for him could be Bellator, PFL, BKFC, or even Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s new promotion Eagle FC.

Recently Eagle FC has signed a number of former UFC fighters for their upcoming United States shows. PFL as well is hosting some former UFC fighters on their 2022 roster. Stephens, at 35 years old, could be a welcome addition to either of these landing spots. However, if he decides to hang up his gloves for good, he will be remembered for his grit and knockout power.

What was your favorite moment of Jeremy Stephens’ UFC career?