Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill Set To Fight Feb. 19

Light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill are set to clash on Feb. 19 at UFC Fight Night 202 in Las Vegas.

MMAFighting.com broke the news today that the two would be added to the February fight night, which will be the fifth event of the 2022 year.

Walker, the 10th ranked light heavyweight, only fought once last year in a bout where he lost to former title challenger Thiago Santos via unanimous decision. Walker will be looking to get in the victory column for the first time in over a year. His last victory came on September 19, 2020, against Ryan Spann by KO.

It was also reported that Walker has signed a new six-fight contract with the UFC.

As for Hill, the #12-ranked light heavyweight, he will be looking to pick up his second win in a three-month span as he was victorious in his last fight against Jimmy Crute, who he knocked out in less than a minute at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo. Prior to his last victory, Hill tasted defeat for the first time in his career as he was submitted by Paul Craig.

A victory for either fighter should put them a step closer to a title shot, and this fight has the potential to be a fight of the night candidate.

