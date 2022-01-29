Report: Jon Jones’ Advisor To Meet With UFC This Weekend About Return

The first step towards the return of Jon Jones could be this weekend.

The former light heavyweight champion’s advisor recently revealed to The Sun that he will meet with the UFC this weekend to discuss his client’s potential return.

Advisor Richard Schaefer said he will meet with the promotion in the coming days in Los Angeles.

Schaefer will be discussing the options for Jones’ return. Jones has been out of the cage for nearly two years now, with his last fight dating back to February 2020.

Schafer has big plans for Jones’ return, hoping to get him in the title picture when he comes back.

“He is willing, ready, and able to fight whoever we can get for the heavyweight title,” said Schaefer.

Jones’ advisor is open to many options for his first fight back. While he would prefer to get him a fight against Francis Ngannou, he thinks the current champion’s contractual issues and recent injury could stop that fight from happening.

“I think Francis Ngannou has some issues. One side is contractual. How’s that going to play out?” said Schaefer. “But then he has, as I understand as well, possibly the need for an operation because of his torn ligaments.”

Ngannou won last weekend, defending his heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Ngannou’s team has since stated that he is set to undergo a knee surgery due to injuries he sustained in training. They estimate he will be out of action for nine months.

Jones is recognized as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. He has only lost once through 27 pro fights, with that defeat coming through a controversial disqualification in 2009.

Do you want to see Jon Jones in his return? If so, who would you want to see him face?