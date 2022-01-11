JP Buys Rejects Wife Cheyanne Vlismas’ Claim Of Being In Hiding

It’s unclear when Cheyanne Vlismas will return to the Octagon, but her soon-to-be ex-husband JP Buys isn’t buying her excuses.

Vlismas is coming off of arguably the best win of her career at UFC Vegas 44 over Mallory Martin. She earned the Fight of the Night performance bonus for her unanimous decision win.

After the victory, Vlismas was vague when asked about her plans to return to the Octagon. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, she briefly alluded to her whereabouts and reasoning for going overseas. Vlismas revealed that she had to leave the United States due to unspecified personal issues.

“No one knows where I’m at, and I’m actually keeping it that way,” Vlismas said. “A lot of things happened before my fight — and even after my fight—and I decided what’s best is to just escape. I’ve been gone now for two weeks and I love it. I’m overseas and just living my life.”

After the interview aired, Buys issued a harsh response to Vlismas’ comments and claims of being in hiding.

@MMAFighting Hiding from what? In a country no one knows where she’s at? Everyone here knows she has been in Batumi Georgia with Roman, the same guy she has been having an affair with behind my back. While still married. https://t.co/0b1BJH9zjR — JP Buys (@wrestling_Jp) January 10, 2022

“Hiding from what?” Buys tweeted. “In a country no one knows where she’s at? Everyone here knows she has been in Batumi, Georgia with Roman, the same guy she has been having an affair with behind my back. While still married.”

Vlismas has yet to issue a public response to Buys’ tweet.

Vlismas garnered the attention of UFC president Dana White after earning an impressive win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Following her win over Hilarie Rose, she would earn a contract due to her skill set and potential.

Buys has struggled since earning a contract on DWCS. He’s lost back-to-back fights to Bruno Silva and Montel Jackson and is still looking for his first win with the promotion.

What is your reaction to the JP Buys/Cheyanne Vlismas story?