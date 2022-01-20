Julianna Peña Reacts To Amanda Nunes Leaving ATT: “What A Zoo”

Julianna Peña has reacted to the news of Amanda Nunes leaving her long-time gym of American Top Team following UFC 269.

At UFC 269, Julianna Peña left many jaws dropped when she upset Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. Given the hubris Nunes’ backers had in their prediction that Peña would be another lamb for the GOAT’s slaughter, many were left seeking answers for what had transpired in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada after Peña broke Nunes in the second round.

For Nunes’ part, she hasn’t said much about her post-fight reflections. She has expressed interest in an immediate rematch against Peña and let it be known that she just needed a little time to put everything back in order before returning “better than ever.”

Monday, we learned that part of that process will be creating her own team down in Florida after exiting American Top Team. Nunes had been a part of ATT since 2014, with her loss to Peña being her only stumble in the ATT era of her career.

While it is merely speculative without hearing it from Nunes herself, it stands to reason that her loss to Peña was at least one major reason behind this career-altering decision.

Julianna Pena Reacts To Amanda Nunes Exiting American Top Team

So how did Peña react to this news? As it turns out, it wasn’t much of a reaction at all when the topic was brought to her in a UFC 270 media day scrum.

“Yeah, what a zoo, huh?” Peña said as she took a sip of her cold beverage.

Peña was then asked if she had any additional thoughts on the matter, being that the post-ATT Nunes is expected to be her next opponent.

“Best of luck, you know?” Peña said with sustained nonchalance. “I just hope everything goes according to her plans and that we can get our fight booked. That’s all I care about.”

Peña is hopeful that the rematch between herself and Nunes takes place in the summer. When a reporter threw out the possibility of the fight taking place in Brazil in May, the new bantamweight champ hit him with the ol’ “No thanks.”

In any event, as long as the fight takes place sometime in the summer, it sounds as though Peña is carefree about where else the fight may take place or where Nunes will be training in the meantime.