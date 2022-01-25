Gaethje: Journalists Should Do Everything To Prevent McGregor Title Shot

Justin Gaethje has strong words regarding Conor McGregor’s current status in the lightweight division.

After Charles Oliveira’s successful title defense in late 2021, it’s unknown who he will face next at lightweight. Gaethje believes he is next in line for a title shot, and he hopes McGregor won’t get a fight before him.

When appearing at UFC 270 last weekend, Gaethje was asked how he would feel about McGregor getting a title shot next. He reacted strongly to this scenario, mentioning how he disagrees with that potential situation.

“I don’t know, I don’t wanna talk about it. The only reason it’s even almost (a thing) is because you guys keep asking me about it, you guys keep talking about it. You’re really just doing your job, and it’s just to create a story,” said Gaethje in an interview with BT Sport. “He’s irrelevant right now, he’s got a broken leg.

“With that question, you have to question the integrity, and you, as a journalist, have to stand behind it, and you know that it should never happen and you should do everything from keeping it from happening.”

McGregor On Two Fight Skid, Gaethje Coming Off Recent Win

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

A title shot for McGregor would certainly be odd circumstances. The former two-division champion is currently on a two-fight skid at lightweight. Both of those losses came last year in main event fights against Dustin Poirier.

Gaethje is currently the top-ranked contender at lightweight. He secured this place in the rankings after defeating former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler last year. This victory didn’t come easy, as he brawled to a “Fight of the Year” contender decision win after three rounds.

Gaethje has been in the title picture before. He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020, getting submitted in the second round of that fight. Nurmagomedov would later retire from competition after that victory.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje’s assessment of Conor McGregor?