Kattar Responds To Chikadze Saying He’d Beat Him 9 Times Out Of 10

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar has responded to Giga Chikadze‘s claim that he’d beat “The Boston Finisher” nine times out of 10.

For Chikadze, the one exception came in the opening UFC main event of 2022 this past weekend. “Ninja” faced top-five 145lber Kattar in what was the Methuen native’s first appearance since his brutal defeat to Max Holloway last January.

Despite having a tough and proven name who represented the biggest challenge of his career to date in front of him, a lot of Chikadze’s focus and attention during fight week appeared to be elsewhere. After Alexander Volkanovski was left needing a challenger to his title after the withdrawal of Holloway, the Georgian threw his name into the hat and repeatedly accused the champion of running from him.

But on Saturday night, Kattar made him pay for looking past him, something he warned Chikadze he’d do beforehand. Across five rounds, “The Boston Finisher” bruised and bloodied the #8-ranked contender’s face on his way to a dominant unanimous decision triumph.

In the aftermath of the entertaining headliner, Chikadze turned heads on a Facebook Live when he suggested he’d be the one with his hand raised nine times out of 10 against Kattar.

“I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, 9 I would win,” Chikadze said. “That would be the one I would lose and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistake and I’m paying now with it. It’s all good. Guys, I’m unbreakable. Remember this shit, Georgians always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the fucking end.”

Kattar Responds With Class

Hearing those comments from a man you’ve just beaten the face off for 25 minutes would understandably elicit a strong response from most members of the UFC roster. But for Kattar, the only response was class.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Kattar said he hadn’t taken Chikadze’s comments personally. Instead, the #5-ranked featherweight wished his fallen opponent a quick recovery and encouraged the Georgian to handle the loss well.

“No, no, it’s different when you hear people in person in interviews, but I don’t take it personal, man,” said Kattar. “It’s whatever, you know, wish him a speedy recovery, bounce back. I told him all you can do now is make the next guy pay. That’s exactly what I did. And hopefully, he responds to the loss well. It doesn’t sound like it’s going that way early, but hopefully he just understand that—honestly he can understand whatever he wants. For me, it helped me to just focus on the things that I can control and focus on the comeback but not so much really the last one.”

Having rebounded in style following a year away from the Octagon, Kattar will now look to continue his charge to the title, which was stalled by Holloway in 2021. Next up on his road to the top will likely be either Yair Rodriguez or Brian Ortega, who are coming off losses to the top-two featherweights in the division.

