Kattar Looks Forward To Round 6 With “Uncrowned Champ” Holloway

Despite taking a beating against Max Holloway last year, Calvin Kattar is ready and willing for some more rounds with the former UFC featherweight champion.

In the UFC Fight Island 7 headliner last January, Kattar had the chance to stake his claim for a title shot against former titleholder Holloway. But fresh off back-to-back losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, “Blessed” entered the Octagon that night with a point to prove. That point? “I’m the best boxer in the UFC.”

Across 25 minutes, Holloway broke record after record. To name a few, the Hawaiian set the UFC records for most significant strikes landed, most significant strikes attempted, highest significant strike differential, and most strikes landed in a single round. The result of those feats was a unanimous decision victory for Holloway and a beaten and bloodied face for Kattar.

Having sat out for the remainder of 2021, Kattar is set to return to the Octagon this weekend. Approaching the one-year anniversary of the memorable five-rounder, Kattar looked back on the clash during an appearance at UFC Vegas 46 media day on Wednesday.

While giving credit to Holloway for what is widely regarded as the greatest performance in the promotion’s history, Kattar noted that he ended the main event just how he started it, on his feet.

With that in mind, “The Boston Finisher” is eager for another crack at the #1-ranked featherweight contender down the line.

“I look at it (the Holloway fight) as much as I want to. It didn’t work out my way, but like I said man, I finished that fight the way I started, on my two feet. Props to Max, he fought a helluva fight, and I definitely walked away from that fight with an understanding of, kinda, what he was doing and things I’ll take in with me for not only my next fight, but future fights. I look forward to a round six with the uncrowned champ.”

Kattar Hopes To Rebound In UFC Vegas 46 Main Event

First and foremost, Kattar’s focus will need to be on returning to the win column in this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46 headliner. In yet another tough assignment, the 33-year-old will be opposite surging Georgian Giga Chikadze inside the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Chikadze, who currently sits at #8 in the division, broke into the title conversation with finishes of Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza in 2021.

Having called out Volkanovski following Holloway’s withdrawal from his scheduled trilogy clash with the Australian, “Ninja” will be looking to secure a date with the champion with an impressive performance on January 15.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC Vegas 46, Calvin Kattar or Giga Chikadze?