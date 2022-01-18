Kayla Harrison Expected To Re-Sign With PFL (Report)

It appears as though Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will be shooting for a three-peat as the PFL‘s women’s lightweight champion.

According to a report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the PFL is the strong front-runner to re-sign Harrison. In a follow-up tweet to the report, he stated that the deal is as good as done.

Kayla Harrison has been competing in MMA since 2018, with the entirety of her 12 professional fights taking place in the PFL. The Olympian has remained undefeated, with each victory being either a finish or a dominant unanimous decision. Most recently, Harrison won the PFL’s women’s lightweight season for the second time when she defeated Taylor Guardado at PFL 10.

This news may come as a disappointment to many MMA fans who were eager to see Harrison face a fresh batch of competition. But as disappointed as these fans may be, UFC and Bellator executives must be even more bummed.

According to Helwani’s report, the UFC made a strong push to land Harrison. In fact, White publicly invited Harrison to prove how good she is by fighting Amanda Nunes, who at the time of those comments had not lost a fight since 2014. Bellator President Scott Coker also stated that he would try to woo Harrison into the Bellator fold.

Numerous people within the industry, including WMMA legend Miesha Tate, believed Harrison should join the UFC, with others arguing that she should join any larger promotion with a deeper talent pool. Nevertheless, it appears home is still where the heart is for Kayla Harrison, especially if that home is surrounded by bountiful greenery.

