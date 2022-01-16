Kevin Holland Reveals OnlyFans Aspirations

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has a plan in place to continue to build his brand outside of the Octagon in 2022.

Holland is set to make his UFC return at 170 pounds at UFC 272 against Alex Oliveira. This is his first fight since his controversial no-contest against Kyle Daukaus in October.

Holland is looking to get back in the win column after going home without a victory over his last three fights. Before the Daukaus fight, he lost back-to-back unanimous decisions to top middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Lots of things are changing in Holland’s MMA career, including a drop to welterweight from middleweight. Standing at 6’3″, he’ll easily be one of the biggest welterweights in the division as he gets set to make his 170-pound debut.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Holland revealed that he’s also planning on a pursuit on the adult site OnlyFans to help support his income.

“It’s pretty cool,” Holland said. “I’ll probably put some of my gaming content up there so I can still smoke while playing games, so on and so forth. I can just be who I wanna be on OnlyFans, without having to worry about being kicked off… It’s free, you don’t have to pay. So, I’m gonna drop, kinda like, a day in the life type thing. So when I drop that, I’ll probably do the first couple of episodes free, and then if everybody likes it, you know what I mean, I’ll probably do a small subscription to the page. I’ll try and keep it real cheap. I got 4,000 fans on there. If I can do a dollar a fan, that’d be crazy.”

Holland’s comments come just weeks after former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate shut down the idea of making an OnlyFans account. She has since clarified her comments in which she alluded to it as a “desperate” career path.

OnlyFans is often used to post mature content, but it sounds like Holland intends to use his account to stream video games and chat with his fanbase. As he gets ready for a potentially eventful 2022, he seems to be in a great place in and out of the cage.

How do you think Kevin Holland will do at welterweight?