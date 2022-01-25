Khabib More Open Than Cormier To Doing Business With Jake Paul

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to sign the polarizing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul to Eagle FC in the future.

Nurmagomedov is just days away from hosting Eagle FC 44 in Miami, FL. The card will be headlined by kickboxer Tyrone Spong taking on former Bellator standout Sergei Kharitonov.

Nurmagomedov has managed to sign elite talent to Eagle FC since putting his promoter hat on. He most recently signed former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee following his dismissal from the UFC.

But Nurmagomedov has bigger plans for the promotion’s future and is interested in signing Paul for his planned transition to MMA. This is in direct contrast to his friend Daniel Cormier, who expressed his refusal to train Paul if he were to join American Kickboxing Academy.

During a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov expressed his interest in eventually adding Paul to the Eagle FC roster.

the doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 23, 2022

“The doors of [Eagle FC] always open for you and your team,” Nurmagomedov said.

Paul then agreed to Nurmagomedov’s proposition under the condition that the former UFC champion agrees to fight him.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.



deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

“Deal,” Paul said. “Only if I fight you first.”

Cormier and Nurmagomedov made their rise to championship status through their training at AKA. At present, Nurmagomedov seems more game to help Paul in his eventual move to MMA than Cormier is.

Cormier and Paul also have a bit of history, with the two of them coming face to face cageside at UFC 261. They also went back and forth last year on social media and in various interviews.

In addition to Eagle FC, the PFL and Bellator have remained interested in adding Paul to their respective rosters. It’s unclear how Paul will proceed going forward, but Nurmagomedov seems open to negotiations with the controversial boxer.

How do you think Jake Paul would fare in MMA? Should he sign with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC?