Khamzat Chimaev: I’m More Brazilian Than Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is still waiting for his next booking in the Octagon, but the mental games have already begun with Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev most recently defeated Li Jingliang at UFC 267, in arguably the most dominant performance of his career to date. He is undefeated in his professional career and has earned four-straight finishes in the UFC.

Chimaev has remained active on social media as he awaits his next opponent. One name who has constantly been at the top of the discussion is Burns, a former title challenger who beat Stephen Thompson at UFC 264.

Despite the two exciting welterweights not having any obvious bad blood between them, Chimaev is already making attempts to get into Burns’ head. During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Chimaev aimed at his next potential adversary.

“Everybody is talking about me, but nobody wants to fight with me because we kill everybody,” Chimaev said. “For me, it doesn’t matter. Gilbert Burns talked about Brazil.

“I’m more Brazilian than him because my coach is Brazilian. I’m a blue belt under Alan ‘Finfou’ (Nascimento). I know many times my coach smashed (Burns), too, on the mats. We are going to choke him out. A ‘Finfou’ blue belt against a black belt. “

“I like this guy, actually. He’s a funny, nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in war, brother, I can’t be nice with somebody. I want to eat everybody. Take my money. Take my belt. I’m so hungry. When I talk about fighters, I’m hungry. I hope I will fight in Brazil, as well. Nice country. Nice people.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

The two sides had verbally agreed to fight in April, but it’s unclear whether or not that’ll come to fruition. If Chimaev and Burns seek a fight in Brazil, they may get their opportunity as the promotion plans a return to the country at UFC 274 in May.

Both Chimaev and Burns have title ambitions, with Chimaev seeking his first title shot and Burns wanting revenge against Kamaru Usman. A formal fight booking could come sooner rather than later.

How do you think a Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight would play out?