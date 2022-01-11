Korean Zombie Set To Challenge Alex Volkanovski At UFC 273

The Korean Zombie has been selected to replace Max Holloway as UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski‘s next title defense.

Shortly after news broke that Holloway was out of his UFC 272 fight against Volkanovski, people started to wonder what will be next for the champion. Many names were suggested for Volkanovski, with Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie, being one of them.

Now, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, the bout is a “done deal” to take place on the April 9th pay-per-view. It was also revealed that Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan II will take place on this same card.

This is a fight that the champion himself pushed for after Holloway withdrew from the bout.

“Let’s do this!! #UFC272” Volkanovski tweeted last week.

Zombie Coming Off Recent Main Event Win

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Volkanovsk’s canceled defense against Holloway would have been a trilogy fight. His second fight against Holloway came in 2020 and saw him defend his belt for the first time in split-decision fashion.

Volkanovski has since defended his belt again, going five rounds against Brian Ortega for a scorecard victory.

The Korean Zombie made a clear push towards a title fight in 2019, attaining first-round wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar. That momentum was later stopped by Ortega, who beat him in the main event of a show in 2020.

Zombie has since bounced back with a big win, beating Dan Ige via unanimous decision in June 2021.

Who do you think will win this featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie?