Kron Gracie’s MMA Future Remains Uncertain According To Father

Kron Gracie hasn’t fought in the UFC in more than two years, and it’s unclear when he’ll return after his first professional MMA loss to Cub Swanson.

Kron’s father, Rickson is arguably one of the greatest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners as part of the famous Gracie legacy. Rickson has been a mainstay in Kron’s corner during his professional MMA career.

Kron followed up an impressive UFC debut against Alex Caceres with a disappointing loss to Swanson. While he had his moments throughout the fight, Swanson proved to be the more experienced MMA fighter and earned a unanimous decision victory.

Things seemed tense between the father-son duo following the loss to Swanson. Rickson was frustrated with the lack of adjustments that Kron made in the fight overall. Following the bout, Swanson had advised Kron to humble himself in the face of defeat.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Rickson provided an update on Kron’s status in the sport and potential return to the Octagon.

“Right now we’re giving each other some space, you know?” Rickson said when asked about Kron. “We had some small arguments and now he’s moved to Montana, he’s with his new gym there, he’s training. I don’t know exactly what his plans are for MMA, but I root for him.

“I know he has great potential, not only as a fighter but also as a great teacher, a great man. I’m rooting for him, and I’m also curious, like everybody else, to know what he’ll do next.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Before signing with the UFC, Kron had enjoyed success in Rizin and Real Fight Championship, earning four-straight submission wins. His loss to Swanson was the first time in his MMA career that a fight of his had gone the distance.

The 33-year-old featherweight has also previously worked with Nick and Nate Diaz in California to prepare for his MMA fights. It’s unclear if Kron intends on training with the Diaz brothers for an eventual return.

Living up to the Gracie tradition in MMA has proven not to be an easy feat for Kron, and it’s unclear if he’ll return to the Octagon for a chance at redemption.

Do you think Kron Gracie will eventually return to the UFC/MMA?