Lobov Reveals He’s Still Receiving $500k Offers Despite Retirement

Artem Lobov recently retired from combat sports, but he’s still receiving big offers.

After Lobov suffered a TKO loss to Denys Berinchyk in a bare-knuckle fight, the fan-favorite announced his retirement from combat sports. Although Lobov didn’t have the best record, he always looked to fight the best fighters around and always put on entertaining fights.

With that, even though he is retired, Lobov says he is still getting big offers to fight and end his retirement, but he isn’t interested in doing that.

“I still have offers. There are still offers in my inbox. And actually, I’ve got some of the better offers since I retired,” Lobov said on The MMA Hour. “I couldn’t even believe it. Some offers were coming up to like, nearly half a million, some of the offers I’ve been getting. I’ve got some sh*t offers as well, but I’ve got a lot of offers. But I gave myself a promise, ‘Artem, you will not go back in there, no matter what.’

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Very difficult (to say no to them). The thing as well, all this has been like, with some YouTubers, you know, in Russia, I’ve had an offer from Poland as well, to box a YouTuber there,” Lobov continued. “So it’s kind of like, I used to fight really tough guys for 100 euros, 500 euros, now I’m getting offered to box exhibition bouts against guys that aren’t even that good, and I have to turn it down. But I have to be like, ‘Are you a man of your word, or are you not a man of your word?’ That’s what I ask myself.”

Artem Lobov ends his career with a professional MMA record of 13-15-1 and one No Contest along with a bare-knuckle record of 2-2. He also went 2-6 inside the Octagon but headlined a Fight Night card, thus showing his star power. In his career, he did beat Paulie Malignaggi in BKFC and holds decision wins over Chris Avila and Teruto Ishihara inside the Octagon.

Do you think we will see Artem Lobov fight again?