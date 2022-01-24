Maycee Barber To Return Against Montana De La Rosa At April Fight Night

UFC women’s flyweight prospect Maycee Barber will make her return to the Octagon at a UFC Fight Night event in April vs. Montana De La Rosa.

MMA journalists Nolan King and Marcel Dorff were amongst the first to report the booking.

Barber most recently defeated Miranda Maverick in a split decision win at UFC Vegas 32. Before that, she had lost back-to-back lopsided Octagon appearances against Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi.

Barber will face a tough test in De La Rosa, who knocked out Ariane Lipski at UFC Vegas 28 and holds previous wins over Rachael Ostovich and Nadia Kassem. She is another solid flyweight prospect who, like Barber, is looking to make a name for herself in the division.

The Barber/De La Rosa matchup will be joined by several intriguing matchups on April 23, including Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos and Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles. The venue for the event has yet to be announced as well as the official main event.

Barber began her professional MMA career with a perfect 8-0 record, including three-straight wins to begin her UFC tenure. After earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series, she showcased elite power for a flyweight and earned the praise of the UFC brass.

Despite her back-to-back losses to Modafferi and Grasso, UFC president Dana White remained confident that Barber could turn it around. After a controversial win over Maverick in his last outing, she’ll look to make a statement against De La Rosa.

